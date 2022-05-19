iMe Lab (LIME) Price Reaches $0.0113

iMe Lab (LIME) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iMe Lab has a market cap of $1.78 million and $474,750.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,587.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.67 or 0.00639214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00484133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00032985 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,641.54 or 1.64902453 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008958 BTC.

iMe Lab Profile

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

