Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

IKNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Ikena Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 106,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,222. Ikena Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

