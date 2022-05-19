IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of IGM Financial stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.74.
About IGM Financial (Get Rating)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IGM Financial (IGIFF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.