IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.82

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.82 and last traded at $26.03, with a volume of 128888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDT. StockNews.com began coverage on IDT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.23.

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $337.06 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Howard S. Jonas sold 42,896 shares of IDT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $1,313,904.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,858,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,478,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after purchasing an additional 113,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDT by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,730,000 after buying an additional 201,003 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDT by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 480,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 130,790 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after acquiring an additional 233,441 shares during the period. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth $15,953,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

