Hush (HUSH) Trading 12.3% Lower This Week

Hush (HUSH) traded down 24.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 18th. Hush has a total market cap of $947,313.20 and approximately $967.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.46 or 0.00337751 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004957 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

