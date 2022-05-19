HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the computer maker on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

HP has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. HP has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HP to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 13,846,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,609,597. HP has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,479.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $4,207,909. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,186 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in HP by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,320,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,925,000 after buying an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in HP by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 929,787 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,751,000 after buying an additional 422,318 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in HP by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in HP by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 512,364 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,598,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.