Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.86.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HRL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.
In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of HRL traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,001,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.
About Hormel Foods (Get Rating)
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.
