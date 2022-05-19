Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Hope Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Hope Bancorp stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,348. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.30. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 61.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 203,959 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

