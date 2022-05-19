Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $15.08

Shares of Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.08 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49.
About Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hong Kong Technology Venture (HKTVY)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Technology Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.