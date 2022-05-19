HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,316.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,299.11 ($16.01).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.53) to GBX 1,205 ($14.85) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

LON HSV traded up GBX 15 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,053 ($12.98). 2,446,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The company has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 94.86. HomeServe has a fifty-two week low of GBX 578.33 ($7.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,125 ($13.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 867.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 833.85.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

