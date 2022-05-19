Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Trading Down 4.6%

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 5,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 921,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

HLLY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $200.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Lobel sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $91,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,673,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,922,494.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Holley in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Holley in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

