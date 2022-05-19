Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the medical research company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $219.00.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.57 and a beta of 1.64. Heska has a one year low of $82.92 and a one year high of $275.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.45.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. Heska’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Heska by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Heska by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Heska by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Heska by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

