Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Nicholas Kirk Dove Purchases 20,481 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Kirk Dove purchased 20,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $24,986.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HGBL opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get Heritage Global alerts:

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 92.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Global by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage Global during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

About Heritage Global (Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.