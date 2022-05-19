Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Insider Nicholas Kirk Dove Purchases 20,481 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Kirk Dove purchased 20,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $24,986.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HGBL opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.55. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.57.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.30%.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th.
About Heritage Global (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
