Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stake Raised by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 15,070 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $1,250,357.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,922.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 21,112 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $1,787,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,610.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,257 shares of company stock worth $5,036,317 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Shares of HSIC stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. The company had a trading volume of 720,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,206. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

