Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on HE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE HE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,219. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $785.07 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

