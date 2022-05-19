Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$63.86.

TSE HDI opened at C$33.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.55. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$28.18 and a 52 week high of C$49.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.96. The stock has a market cap of C$795.76 million and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

Hardwoods Distribution ( TSE:HDI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported C$1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$649.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$604.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.2699995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

