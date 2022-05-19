Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HDIUF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.10.
Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.96.
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
