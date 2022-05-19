Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HDIUF. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Hardwoods Distribution presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.10.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $38.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.0939 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

