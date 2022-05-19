HaloSource (LON:HAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.95.
About HaloSource (LON:HAL)
See Also
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for HaloSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HaloSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.