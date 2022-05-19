HaloSource (LON:HAL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

HaloSource Co. (LON:HAL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01). HaloSource shares last traded at GBX 0.95 ($0.01), with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.95.

About HaloSource (LON:HAL)

HaloSource, Inc, a clean water technology company, develops and manufactures products for drinking water treatment solutions worldwide. It operates through Drinking Water segment. The company's technologies are based on proprietary polymer chemistries that can be applied to commonplace synthetic starting materials in a range of applications.

