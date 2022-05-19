Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $207.60

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 207.60 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 211.21 ($2.60), with a volume of 737649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.60 ($2.68).

HFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.47) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Halfords Group from GBX 460 ($5.67) to GBX 330 ($4.07) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 243.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 293.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The firm has a market cap of £462.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

