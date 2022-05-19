Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Price Target Cut to GBX 330

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 460 ($5.67) to GBX 330 ($4.07) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.47) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of HFD opened at GBX 217.60 ($2.68) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 293.89. The company has a market capitalization of £476.39 million and a P/E ratio of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.99. Halfords Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 212.40 ($2.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.80 ($5.45).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

