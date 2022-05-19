Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $32.21. 1,647,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. Guardant Health has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

