Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Down 6.3%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.53 and last traded at $31.68. Approximately 14,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,318,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.25 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

