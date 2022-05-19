Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $563,759,000 after purchasing an additional 306,641 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $397,033,000 after acquiring an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,852,000 after buying an additional 189,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $252,438,000 after buying an additional 577,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.37. 209,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,225. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $55.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.