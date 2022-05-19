Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (GSC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $927,287.80 and approximately $6,341.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Global Social Chain

GSC is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 471,247,795 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

