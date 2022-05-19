GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives $45.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research firms recently commented on GFL. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter worth $44,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.38. 149,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.46. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.94%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.