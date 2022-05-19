Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 7,226 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,226 shares during the quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of PGX stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $12.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,359,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

