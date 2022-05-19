Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,479 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.4% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 323.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 115,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,011 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 41,423 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,763,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,159,451. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average is $77.42.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.