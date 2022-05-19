Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $13,478,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,140 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $5,036,668.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 222,130 shares valued at $19,107,957. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,866,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

