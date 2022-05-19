Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gannett presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.40.

Gannett stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Gannett has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $7.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $577.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.37.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gannett had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $826.54 million for the quarter.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gannett by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,820,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,636,000 after purchasing an additional 259,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC boosted its position in Gannett by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gannett by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,009,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,104,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Gannett by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

