GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months on concerns of mounting losses. The company posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 bottom-line results. While net sales continued to increase year over year, it reported a loss against earnings in the year-ago period. This was the seventh loss reported in the last eight quarters. Management highlighted that supply chain bottlenecks coupled with the Omicron variant had a material impact on this past year’s holiday season. Nonetheless, management is progressing well with its growth endeavors, while maintaining a sturdy balance sheet. GameStop is evolving from a video game retailer to a technology company that connects customers with games, entertainment and a wide assortment of products. Its efforts to fortify infrastructure also bodes well.”

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of GME traded down $8.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,874,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of -1.10. GameStop has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $344.66.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 275.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in GameStop in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

