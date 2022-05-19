Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.
Shares of Gaia stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.59.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Gaia (Get Rating)
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
