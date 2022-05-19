Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gaia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Gaia ( NASDAQ:GAIA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Gaia had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gaia will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the fourth quarter worth about $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 5.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 449,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia during the third quarter worth about $2,521,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

