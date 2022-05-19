FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 23,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,484. FS Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

FS Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FS Bancorp news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 1,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 2,500 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $74,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FS Bancorp by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

