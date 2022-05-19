Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 2.7% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $29,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 343.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,126,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $296,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,069,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,632,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. StockNews.com upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $36.72. 18,783,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,265,861. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

