Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,702 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,088 shares of company stock worth $9,284,269. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.29. 24,424,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,779,031. The stock has a market cap of $517.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.96 and a 200 day moving average of $265.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.28.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

