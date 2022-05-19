Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.03 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.

FORR stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $48.86. 42,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on FORR. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

