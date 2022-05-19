Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $144.00 million-$148.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.03 million.Forrester Research also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.25-$2.35 EPS.
FORR stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $48.86. 42,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.42. Forrester Research has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.62 million. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,183 shares in the company, valued at $362,956.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 50.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 196.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 25.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forrester Research by 179.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.96% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.
