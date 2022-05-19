Forefront Analytics LLC Buys 2,471 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,411,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 56,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.23. The stock had a trading volume of 220,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,477. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.78 and a one year high of $132.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

