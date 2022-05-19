Forbes J M & Co. LLP Sells 84 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for about 2.4% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $21,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.63. 2,956,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $156.67 and a one year high of $249.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

