Forbes J M & Co. LLP Makes New Investment in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 139,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 55,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,622,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,905,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,338,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.77. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.29 and a 12-month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.