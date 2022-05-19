Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $7,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITOT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 61,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. 2,897,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.15.

