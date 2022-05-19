Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 721,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,582,000 after buying an additional 321,549 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,157,000 after buying an additional 254,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 3,414.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after buying an additional 205,423 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,012,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Xylem by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 361,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,828. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

