Forbes J M & Co. LLP Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 710,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 50,150 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 228,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 438,784 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,882,000 after buying an additional 20,174 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 579,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after buying an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 98,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $6.64 on Thursday, hitting $41.72. 97,628,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,742,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $173.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.