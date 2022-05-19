Forbes J M & Co. LLP Has $8.64 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,840,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.46. The stock has a market cap of $161.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 76.60%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $1,788,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

