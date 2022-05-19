Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 60 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.3% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,622,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,811,566,000 after purchasing an additional 165,078 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $197.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,009,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.63. The stock has a market cap of $375.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

