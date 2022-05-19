Forbes J M & Co. LLP Acquires 201 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total transaction of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $7,626,365 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $7.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $478.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,812,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

