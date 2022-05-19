Flamingo (FLM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.29 Million

Flamingo (FLM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Flamingo has a total market cap of $29.43 million and approximately $8.29 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0943 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,650.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.84 or 0.00644371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.83 or 0.00472817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,492.00 or 1.86929906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00032895 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008927 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 312,284,062 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

