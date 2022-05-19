Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

FSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Fisker has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was down 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Zuklie acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. FIFTHDELTA Ltd increased its position in Fisker by 68.2% during the first quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 5,714,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317,444 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter worth $20,165,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Fisker by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,142,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,923 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fisker by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,166,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,605 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fisker by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,005 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

