First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FMNY – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.12 and last traded at $26.12. 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,607,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,515,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter.

