First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Rating) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,534,500.

Todd Olson Anthony also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Todd Olson Anthony acquired 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Todd Olson Anthony bought 2,500 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,875.00.

FR stock opened at C$10.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.67. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of -389.23.

First Majestic Silver ( TSE:FR Get Rating ) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$258.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -89.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$20.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.83.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

