Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Lowered to C$14.00 at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$14.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Laurentian cut their price objective on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$13.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$450.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.87. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$12.71 and a 1 year high of C$15.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.95.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment ( TSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Firm Capital Mortgage Investment will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Francis J.C. Newbould sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.77, for a total value of C$75,955.27.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

