Financial Advisors Network Inc. Makes New $246,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.78.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $101.56. 25,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,815. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $197.62.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.